Nimrat Kaur fondly recollects ‘The Lunchbox’ triumph at Cannes

Renowned actress Nimrat Kaur recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, reminiscing about the unforgettable moment when her acclaimed movie 'The Lunchbox' graced the esteemed Critics' Week at the Cannes Film Festival back in 2013. The memory of a resounding 10-minute standing ovation from the audience left an indelible mark on her cinematic journey, marking the beginning of something truly monumental.

Nimrat shared her vivid recollections of the Cannes film festival, where 'The Lunchbox' received rapturous applause and adulation. "Well, the first time 'The Lunchbox' was screened for the audience, it was insane. We had a 10-minute standing ovation. And I didn't understand what was going on," she reminisced.

Joined by the stellar cast including the late Irrfan Khan, director Ritesh Batra, and co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nimrat found herself engulfed in a surreal moment of triumph and recognition. "I recall Irrfan Khan sir and director Ritesh Batra, me and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, all of us were standing and taking it all. And it did feel like the beginning of something huge. That is the one standout memory for me. Just that... post-screening the lights go out, and then came back on, that I will always remember... those 10 minutes," she shared with a gleam of nostalgia.

This year, the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival features an impressive lineup of seven films from India, showcasing the growing prominence of Indian cinema on the global stage. Nimrat expressed her pride and delight at the burgeoning representation of Indian films, emphasizing the industry's remarkable evolution and its ability to transcend boundaries with diverse and compelling content.

Speaking about her role in 'The Lunchbox', Nimrat portrayed the character of a lonely wife who embarks on an unexpected friendship with a stranger, portrayed by Irrfan Khan, through letters exchanged in a tiffin carrier mistakenly delivered to the wrong recipient. The film, produced by Guneet Monga, Anurag Kashyap, and Arun Rangachari, captured hearts worldwide with its poignant narrative and stellar performances.

While 'The Lunchbox' remains a significant milestone in Nimrat's illustrious career, her recent venture in the 2023 mystery film 'Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video', alongside Radhika Madan, promises to captivate audiences once again. Set to premiere on the &xplorHD channel on May 25 at 9 pm, the movie is poised to add another feather to Nimrat's illustrious cap, reaffirming her status as a versatile and accomplished actress in the realm of Indian cinema.