Rajat Verma opens up about self-perception and acting journey

In a candid revelation, Rajat Verma, renowned for his portrayal of Jay in the gripping drama 'Dahej Daasi', delved into the complexities of self-perception, admitting to a struggle with acknowledging himself as a good-looking actor.

Despite his notable on-screen presence and commendable acting chops, Verma confessed to grappling with insecurities regarding his appearance. "I don't consider myself to be a good-looking actor, and I'm quite conscious of my looks," he shared candidly. "I tend to focus on my flaws whenever I see myself, which makes me avoid looking at myself altogether."

Verma's approach towards his craft sheds light on his commitment to honing his skills. "Instead, I prefer to focus on my performance when watching scenes, noticing any ups and downs or improvements," he explained. For him, the quality of his portrayal takes precedence over superficial attributes.

Acknowledging the significance of external validation, Verma emphasized the importance of the perspectives of industry insiders and audiences. "Ultimately, what matters most is the perspective of the producers, makers, channel, and audience," he emphasized. "If they're happy with my work, then that's all that matters."

However, despite external acclaim, Verma revealed an ongoing internal struggle. "I still struggle with seeing myself as a good-looking actor," he admitted, underscoring the enduring battle with self-doubt that often plagues individuals in the entertainment industry.

'Dahej Daasi', a compelling narrative that captivates audiences with its riveting storyline, is brought to life by the creative prowess of producers Ravindra Gautam and Raghuvir Shekhawat under their esteemed banner Do Dooni 4 Films.