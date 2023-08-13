The sehore uprising - a joint hindu-muslim fight against the british

We all are greatly pained at the killing of hundreds in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919 where the cruelty of British general R Dyre reigned supreme, in killing 379 unarmed civilians. The place now is a memorial of national importance. But we for sure forgot that a similar or even bigger massacre was led by General Hugh Rose in Sehore in Madhya Pradesh 163 years back after rebels stood up against the colonial army.

Led by Risaldar Wali Shah, the soldiers captured Sehore town and brought down the Union Jack. Others who led the attack included Koth Havaldar Mahavir, Arif Shah, Ramju Lal. The British political agent’s offices were taken over. For almost five months, it was Sipahi Bahadur that ran the administration instead of Company Bahadur. Two separate courts were set up in Sehore.

Two flags - Nishan-e-Mohammadi and Nishan-e-Mahaviri were hoisted. Risaldar Wali Shah represented Nishan-e-Mohammadi while Havildar Mahaveer Kotha represented Sipahi Bahadur government. In its five months of existence, it provided one of the first instances of a parallel secular Indian government within the British Raj. The two symbols were raised together to symbolise Hindu- Muslim unity.

Hugh Rose, Baron Strathnairn had personally commanded sepoy mutineers to be shackled to the mouths of cannons before the weapons were fired. Hundreds were ranged in one long line and shot dead. The Imperial army led by General Hugh Rose and Robert Hamilton executed sepoys of Bhopal contingent and patriots in a haste without a fair trial as Rose was determined to lay siege and defeat the Queen of Jhansi.

General Hugh Rose led a combined force of British military and Bhopal princely state to rout Sipahi Bahadur. The movement was crushed brutally with the killing of 356 soldiers on January 14, 1858. They were shot en masse in Sehore. It was the highest number of soldiers executed during the Revolt of 1857 in Madhya Pradesh.

Jallianwala Bagh went on to become a national and international memory of imperial atrocities. But a grimmer incident of ruthlessness and merciless killing of Indian patriots of

Why are not the heroes of Sehore even remembered?