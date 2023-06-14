The top 5 must-watch movies in the Pride Month

It is the perfect time to check out the wide variety of LGBTQ+ films in honour of Pride Month. Over the years, the film industry has produced several exceptional queer-centred films that have touched viewers, prompted discussions, and helped to advance an inclusive culture. These five videos are a must-watch for everyone who identifies with this community or who considers themselves an ally and captures the universal language of love in a beautiful way.

'Paris is Burning' (1990)









The breakthrough film 'Paris is Burning' by Jennie Livingston offers a vibrant and compelling glimpse of New York City's ball culture in the late 1980s. In the ballroom scene, the film shows the inventiveness, persistence, and sense of community among Latino and Afro-American LGBTQ+ individuals. The movie not only champions the idea of uniqueness, but it also highlights the issues brought on by the intersectionality of identities.

'Pride' (2014)





'Pride', a moving comedy-drama from director Matthew Warchus based on a true story, is set in 1984 during the UK miners' strike. The film follows an unforeseen relationship between a small Welsh mining community and a group of LGBT activists. The movie 'Pride' is an excellent illustration of how acceptance, tolerance, and the ability to rise above prejudice can be tremendous forces. This film serves as a timely reminder that cooperation may overcome differences that at first seem insurmountable because of its great ensemble cast and upbeat atmosphere. It has a great cast all together and a happy vibe.



'Carol' (2015)





The 1950s are the setting of Todd Haynes' visually stunning and captivating film 'Carol'. This film adaption of Patricia Highsmith's novel 'The Price of Salt' centres on an illicit relationship between two women named Carol and Therese. Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara give a fascinating performance that explores the themes of love, longing, and the daring to challenge social rules while capturing the complexities of desire and cultural restraints.



'Moonlight' (2016)





The Oscar-winning masterpiece 'Moonlight' by Barry Jenkins is a breathtaking and in-depth examination of identity, sexuality, and self-discovery. The three-part movie follows the hardships of Chiron, a young Afro-American man, as he comes to terms with his sexuality. "Moonlight" leaves a lasting impression on the spectator by showcasing the power of empathy, resiliency, and the complexities of love through superb acting and stunning cinematography.



'Call Me by Your Name' (2017)



