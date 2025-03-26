The Ultimate Eid 2025 Gift Guide: From Luxe Surprises to Budget-Friendly Finds

Whether you're searching for a thoughtful yet affordable option or an opulent surprise, finding the ideal Eid gift can be difficult. With a carefully chosen assortment of presents for every taste and price range, the Ultimate Eid 2025 Gift Guide has you covered. Find the best ways to celebrate the spirit of giving this holiday season, from sophisticated jewelry and designer fragrances to personalized keepsakes and affordable sweets!

1. Fytika Daily Protein Powder | Fytika



Fytika Daily Protein Powder, which is loaded with premium plant-based protein and other nutrients to support your active lifestyle, is the ideal daily nutritional partner. This protein blend, which has been designed for optimal absorption and ease of digestion, helps muscle repair, increases energy, and enhances general wellbeing. Fytika Daily Protein Powder is a tasty and practical method to maintain your strength and health, regardless of whether you're a fitness enthusiast or simply trying to meet your daily protein needs!

Price : Rs.999

https://fytika.com/products/fytika-daily-protein-powder

2 . SMUDGE FREE HOLOGRAPHIC EYELINER | Insight Cosmetics



The high-impact holographic finish of Insight Smudge-Free Holographic Eyeliner gives your eyes a captivating, multi-dimensional sheen. This smudge-proof, long-lasting product applies smoothly and creates a striking, shimmering effect that lasts all day. For people who love to shine, this eyeliner is essential for creating stunning eye makeup looks!

Price : Rs.300

https://insightcosmetics.in/products/smudge-free-holographic-eyeliner

3. Recode Perfect Grip Primer& spray combo | Recode Studios



Make use of the Recode Perfect Grip Primer & Spray Combo to attain a perfect, long-lasting base. While the setting spray keeps your look in place for the whole of the day, the primer prepares and smoothes your skin for flawless makeup application. This powerful combination, which is lightweight and moisturizing, keeps your makeup looking fresh and radiant, making it an essential part of any beauty regimen!

Price : Rs. 1,078

https://shop.recodestudios.com/products/recode-perfect-grip-primer-12-ml-spray-100-ml-combo

4. Click Stix | Gloss Lip Balm | MARS Cosmetics



MARS Click Stix Gloss Lip Balm is the ideal combination of shine and hydration. This non-sticky, lightweight solution applies effortlessly and leaves your lips feeling nourished and soft while leaving them glossy. It's your go-to option for carefree glam on-the-go because of its handy click-up design. With each stroke, hydrate, shine, and kill it!

Price : Rs. 349

https://marscosmetics.in/products/click-stix-gloss-lip-balm?srsltid=AfmBOoowJKt3Z252NLwDXAgv1Ld9ON1FOC15WZvO7Qhrk1TeVO5oZaG_

5. Celeste Professional Eyeshadow Palette | Glam21



Glam 21's Celeste Professional Eyeshadow Palette can help you unleash your creative side. With its gorgeous array of intensely pigmented hues, this adaptable palette melds seamlessly to create countless eye styles, ranging from subtle glam to dramatic boldness. With a blend of metallics, shimmers, and mattes, it's your go-to product for artistry on par with the best!

Price : Rs.722

https://glam21.in/products/celeste-professional-eyeshadow-palette?_pos=1&_psq=celeste&_ss=e&_v=1.0

6. Abrik White Gold Hoop Earrings | DishiS Jewells



With Dishis Jewels' Abrik White Gold Hoop Earrings, you can up your style ante. With their sleek, contemporary style and gorgeous white gold construction, these hoops elevate any ensemble. They are a classic addition to your jewelry collection and are ideal for big occasions as well as daily shine.

Price : Rs.14,015

https://www.dishisjewels.com/abrik-white-gold-hoop-earrings

7.Tasveer Rose Gold Kurta Set | Gargee Designer’s



The Mashhoor Grey Kurta Set from Gargee Designers will add flair to your ethnic attire. This exquisite costume, which is made from high-quality fabric and has a sophisticated silhouette and delicate design, is ideal for celebratory events. This kurta set is a timeless and elegant option for the modern man since it combines traditional and modern design elements.

Price : Rs.21000

https://gargee.com/collections/kurta-sets/products/mashhoor-grey-kurta-set-copy

8. Shryoan Liquid Eyeshadow Diamond Dew | Shryoan Cosmetics



Diamond Dew, a liquid eyeshadow by Shryoan, will give your Eid look a hint of glitz. With only one swipe, this high-pigment, long-lasting product creates a stunning finish. Its lightweight and crease-proof texture guarantees all-day radiance, whether you're seeking for a subtle glow or a striking festive statement. An ideal complement to any Eid gift basket that is both luxurious and reasonably priced!

Price : Rs.289

https://www.shryoan.com/products/shryoan-liquid-eyeshadow-diamond-dew

9. Incense Sticks Lavender Fragrance| Kalyanamm



Use the Kalyanamm Lavender Incense Sticks to up the festive mood. These hand-rolled sticks, infused with the soothing aroma of lavender, produce a tranquil and revitalizing atmosphere that is ideal for peaceful times and Eid prayers. They add a sophisticated yet affordable touch to your gift list because they are made with natural materials. A well-considered choice for people who value tradition and peace.

Price : Rs.301

https://kalyanamm.com/shop/lavender-incense-sticks-100g-box/

10. Renaissance Crown Embroidered Pleated Shirt | Sammyukk



This Eid, provide refinement with Sammyukk's Renaissance Crown Embroidered Pleated Shirt. This striking item, with its elaborate embroidery and elegant pleats, combines contemporary flair with regal beauty. For those who value exquisite craftsmanship, it's a timeless yet opulent wardrobe essential that's ideal for festive occasions. Add a dash of style to your Eid presents!

Price : Rs. 3,799