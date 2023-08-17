Live
- Apple iPhone 15 series features leak online; What we expect
- People of Telangana want KCR as CM once again-Harish Rao
- MLAs appeal to CM to give permission for pending projects before BBMP elections
- Shiv Thakare eyes big screen after being on back-to-back reality shows
- Daisy Shah says she has 'learnt the dos and don'ts of television' with 'KKK13'
- Banks facing structural issues: Fitch Ratings
- Hyderabad 2nd most expensive housing market in India
- Youth sentenced to 16 days imprisonment for misbehaving with woman
- TN to set up zero liquid discharge facilities in textile clusters to prevent pollution
- People express their grievances during Jana Vani
Just In
The world’s first fully animated cartoon was released
Highlights
On August 17, 1908, the Gaumont company in Paris released Fantasmagorie, the world’s first fully animated cartoon created by Emile Cohl in the traditional hand-drawn animation style.
On August 17, 1908, the Gaumont company in Paris released Fantasmagorie, the world’s first fully animated cartoon created by Emile Cohl in the traditional hand-drawn animation style.
The film depicting crazy images morphing fluidly from one to the next is a tribute to the Incoherent Art Movement of France which had been almost forgotten by that time.
This later gave birth to many of the techniques used in avant-garde art later on.
The film takes its name from the fantasmograph, a 19th century lantern which projects shadowy images on the wall. The French term ‘fantasmagorie’ is defined as “a constantly shifting complex succession of things seen or imagined.”
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS