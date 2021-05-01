Whether you've never had a therapeutic massage before or you enjoy them regularly, Therapeutic Massage Awareness Day is the day to make the most of what these massages have to offer. The day is about embracing those benefits and taking the time to relax, and if it's something that you'll be doing for the first time, you'll soon find yourself wanting more.



With so many of us leading busy, demanding and stressful lives, it's important to stop and think about your own health and relaxation sometimes. That's one of the reasons why Therapeutic Massage Awareness Day was started. It gives you a chance to relax and enjoy the benefits of massage. Health matters more than anything else, and it's more than worth investing a little time and money in looking after your body with a regular massage. That's what Therapeutic Massage Awareness Day aims to remind us of as we rush through life.

Some things need to be prioritized over others and that's certainly the case with our health. Nothing matters more, so why not treat yourself and take some time to relax? It's the least you can do for your body.

So, how did Therapeutic Massage Awareness Day begin? It's been running since 2014 and in that time, it's helped to raise awareness of the many health and relaxation benefits that are brought about by receiving regular therapeutic massages.

Many people might vaguely understand what massages can do for their body, but they might be aware of the wide range of therapeutic massage styles out there and they almost certainly won't have tried them all. This day was started with the intention of giving people a chance to try the options out there.

Medicinal styles of therapeutic massages are promoted to help people feel real health benefits post-massage. Lomi Lomi, Ayurvedic and Acupressure massages are all encouraged as part of Therapeutic Massage Awareness Day.