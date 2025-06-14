This Fathers Day Let Your Presence be Dads Present: 5 Ways to make special memories with your dad

Being a dad is more than a full-time job. From early-morning alarms and back-and-forth school runs to legendary dad jokes that make us grin, dads do it all, often putting their own needs aside. But in the middle of busy schedules and endless to-do lists, what often gets missed is time to simply unwind and play. Play isn’t just for fun—it turns everyday time into something memorable, where imaginations run wild and laughter takes the lead.

This Father’s Day, The LEGO® Group shares heartfelt ways to slow down, build something fun, and gift your dads the one thing that matters the most – quality time together.

Plan a movie marathon: Bring out your dad’s favourite movie or old classics that he still quotes from memory. Rewatching these films will help you hear about your dad’s old memories and build new ones – all with popcorn in hand. Build together: Choose a LEGO® set that speaks to Dad’s passions. Team up to tackle a Speed Champions Ferrari SF-24 F1® Race Car if your dad is a speed fanatic or help him destress with a Fountain Garden set. As the bricks fit into place, you will strengthen your bond with a playful respite that will always stay with you as a perfect day spent with your father. Cook a meal together: Take over the kitchen and prepare something delicious together. Whether it’s his signature dish, or trying out a new recipe – have fun in the process. Swap stories, share laughs, and experience the joy of creating something side by side. Unwind with family game time: Pull out the Ludo, dust off the carrom board, or bring out a pack of cards for the family. Make time for everyone to sit together and enjoy undivided family time, complete with friendly competition and fun banter.

5. Have a heart-to-heart with dad: While outings are a good way to spend time with your father, nothing beats an honest catch-up session. It can be about anything – a silly incident with a friend, a new project you’re excited about, or anything that scares you. Before you know it, you’ll both be trading wisdom, sharing laughs, and feeling lighter.

At the end of the day, the best gift you can give isn’t found in a box or a bag, it’s found in the memories you make together.