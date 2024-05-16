Tips to make your child fluent in English

Nowadays, being able to communicate well in spoken English is crucial. Spoken English is rapidly becoming an integral component of Indian curricula as a result of the increasing demand for children to demonstrate fluency and competence in the language. From encouraging reading to pick up the language better to simple tricks like learning phrases over single words, here are some ways you can improve your child's English communication skills:

Audiobooks

Utilising audiobooks to integrate English into your child's daily life is an excellent idea. By involving them in captivating narratives, you can assist them in comprehending a variety of methods and techniques for speaking the target language, English. Additionally, it surpasses the appeal of simply picking up a book, as your child can learn the language without using their hands by engaging with entertaining stories that stimulate their imagination. The following audiobooks will assist your children in becoming fluent in English and are certain to be well-liked by them.

Journaling

Children can improve their English proficiency through the practice of journaling, which encourages them to record their daily activities and thoughts in the language. As they record more and more in their journals and become accustomed to the grammar and correct usage of phrases, their spoken English is directly influenced in terms of accuracy and fluency.

Activities

Encourage humorous, light-hearted activities to pique their interest in learning the language and improve their spoken English skills. To improve the usage of words and phrases in a sentence, make the activity more engaging. For example, pronounce the words in various ways: with a happy face, a sad face, singing opera, or appearing sleepy. Use your imagination and have fun. Your child will enjoy repeating the words and making funny faces. Your child might own a toy version of a favourite English-speaking cartoon character. Explain to your child that this toy only understands English. Encourage your child to engage in a private conversation with the toy. Many young children learn language more easily when it is subtly combined with creative activities, making learning English for kids an enjoyable experience. Consider what your child enjoys doing for fun and try doing those activities in English, such as singing, playing games, reading aloud, and role-playing. All of these fun tips can help your children learn to speak English fluently.

To raise your children's interest in learning the language, it's best to choose topics that they find interesting. Fostering an affinity for the language and enhancing their confidence to use it in everyday interactions can be achieved by encouraging them to express themselves in English about things and subjects that interest them. To make this transition easier for your child, set aside a specific day each month for him to give a presentation to the family in which they can talk about anything they want, as long as it's in English. Aside from helping your child become more fluent in English, this also puts a playful spin on an educational activity that they will enjoy.

Videos

Watching English-language videos, interactive cartoons, movies, and listening to songs can all help you improve your kids’ language skills. With a plethora of online resources for engaging and educational videos for children that help them improve their linguistic skills, videos are an excellent way to instill a strong command of the language. It captivates your child's attention while teaching them the language, thanks to its appealing graphics and fun music.

Apps

With apps, learning English can be as simple as having fun and playing games. These apps use a variety of interactive games and puzzles to keep your child's attention while also improving his or her language skills. These apps use your children's favourite music and cartoon characters to create an interactive learning experience that not only improves their language skills but also keeps them entertained and motivated to learn it.