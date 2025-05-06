Toma Terra: Hyderabad's Tomato Festival Inspired by ZNMD’s Iconic Scene

Get ready to relive Bollywood magic and Spanish traditions as Hyderabad prepares to host its own tomato-throwing fiesta—Toma Terra. Inspired by the globally celebrated La Tomatina in Spain and popularized in India by the film ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ (ZNMD), this lively event is set to take place on May 11 at Experium Park, hosted by Prism Outdoors.

Experience the Chaos, Colour, and Culture

Toma Terra is more than just tomatoes—it’s a full-blown celebration of fun, music, and community. The event promises a day packed with:

• Tomato-throwing battles reminiscent of ZNMD

• Live performances from top DJs

• Flea markets and quirky food stalls

• A wild and wacky fun zone for all ages

Whether you come for the nostalgia or the novelty, Toma Terra offers a unique way to let loose and make memories.





Sustainability at Its Core

Addressing past criticisms of food wastage—like the canceled 2013 Patna event—organizers of Toma Terra have ensured an eco-conscious approach. All used tomatoes will be converted into organic compost for the venue’s gardens, ensuring that the festival leaves a positive environmental footprint.

A Festival for the Future

Hyderabad’s embrace of global culture through such vibrant events signals its rise as a cultural hub. How attendees respond to this edition could determine whether Toma Terra becomes an annual tradition.

So, whether you're in it for the nostalgia, the music, or the mess, get your tickets now—and prepare to paint the town red, the tomato way!