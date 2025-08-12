8th high-level meeting between indian coast guard and sri lanka coast

New Delhi, 11 Aug 25:- The 8th High-Level Meeting (HLM) between the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Sri Lanka Coast Guard (SCG) was held todate 11 Aug 25 in New Delhi, marking another milestone in the strong and enduring maritime partnership between the two friendly neighbours.

The Sri Lankan delegation, led by Rear Admiral Y.R. Serasinghe, Director General SLCG, was warmly received by the Indian delegation headed by Director General Paramesh Sivamani, AVSM, PTM, TM, Director General Indian Coast Guard. The SLCG delegation is visiting India from 10-14 Aug 25 for the HLM and other professional interactions under the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the ICG and SLCG in 2018.

The discussions during the HLM centred on strengthening cooperative engagements in the fields of marine pollution response, maritime search and rescue, and maritime law enforcement, along with enhanced capacity building and technical assistance initiatives. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to work closely in addressing contemporary maritime challenges, ensuring safety, security, and environmental stewardship in the shared maritime domain.

The meeting underscored the mutual resolve of ICG and SLCG to deepen operational coordination, share best practices, and further promote regional maritime stability through sustained cooperation.

Commandant, Amit Uniyal

Public Relations Officer

Indian Coast Guard