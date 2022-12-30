Discover the Best International Destinations to celebrate New Year

Many believe, beginning new year, with something amazing as well as exciting. This would lead to a year filled with loads of fun as well as adventure. And travel is one thing, which helps us teach new things.



Below, you can find 5 international Destinations to celebrate new year

Sydney, Australia

Sydney, is the capital city of the new South Hales and it stands at the top of the list, because of it extravagant fireworks as well as celebrations. Sydney is also famous due to its Opera House and it holds the title of being the 1st in the world to welcome the new year eve. You might be wondering, if this is the 1st in the world, as to how many tourists tend to visit the nation to witness the massive new year celebration.

During 2019, nearing to 16.1 million people including 4.1M international Tourists visited Sydney;s Harbour Bridge to see the fireworks and it is estimated that the government has spend about 6 million on the fireworks, that were held on the Harbour bridge.

Places to witness the Sydney fireworks for new year

Millions of people gather at different places in order to witness the extravagant fireworks, with so many people you have less chance to enjoy the moments. Hence, you will have a list of places, where in you can list of the places, which you can enjoy this new year, with your loved ones.

-Sydney park

-Bradfield Park

-Blue Point Reserve

-Sydney Tower.

List of Best hotels

-Rydges Sydney Harbour

-Sydney Harbour YHA

-Rendezvous Hotel Sydney

Dubai

There are numerous alternatives to watch out for fireworks, incase you have failed to buy the ticket to Burj Khalifa or Burj Al Arab.

Below is the list of places, wherein you can have fun with your family, if you fail to buy it.

-Dubai Mall

-Sky of Downtown Dubai

-Jumeriah Beach

-The Palm

With additional load on the hotels, one could face difficulty In booking your hotel room, because there are lot of people who try to book a soon as possible.

-The Marina & Jumeriah Beach Residence(JBR)

-The Jumeriah Creekside Hotel

-Atlantis the Palm

-Jumeriah Al Naseem

Las Vegas, Nevada

You should have heard about the statement that Las Vegas never sleeps. It is famous for its elite parties, gambling and celebrities. You would witness, people enjoying as well as dancing on the streets of Vegas with guitars in their hands.

Things to do in Las Vegas

Due to Corona Pandemic, lockdown restriction were placed, many events were cancelled during the new year. Night clubs like Tao and Drais host their special new year eve shows, but the celebrations at the Strip's World-renowned pyrotechnics is one of the biggest.

Below, here are few of the places, one can enjoy your New Year's Eve.

-Fremont Street Experience (Official New Year's Eve party of Las Vegas)

-Fremont Street

-Beer Park

Best hotels

--Holiday inn express

-Diamond Resorts Las Vegas

-Treasure island Las Vegas

-The Venetian Resorts

Miami, USA



Miami is one of the hot spots for the new year eve and famously known for its party destinations. If you are thinking of calm new year, then Miami is one of the top travel spots among other due to its beaches.

Things you can do in Miami on the New Year Eve

-One can have fancy dinner at Wharf Miami, which is located along the Miami River

-Book A yacht and enjoy the music night in the middle of the sea

-Private a dinner at the beach with your girlfriend.

Places to witness the new Year Eve in Miami

-Relax at the City of Miami Beach

-Jam with Pitbull in the Park

-Dance at the Biltmore New year's Gala

-Party at the Clevelander South Beach

Best Hotels in Miami

-Hyatt Regency Miami

-Hampton inn & Suites by Hilton Miami Airport South

-Even Hotel Miami-Airport, an IHG Hotel

Paris, Eiffel Tower

Paris is famous for its Eiffel Tower and also for wedding proposals. Each year, thousands of people kneel down on their knees and propose to their lovers with rings. This could be dream of many.

Things you can do in Paris on New Year Eve

-Adorable fireworks at Champs-Elysees

-Dance at Wanderlust

-Celebrating the new year at Champ de





