During Summer, to beat the heat, Visit these 5 Places in India

Summer is around the corner, hence many to tend to visit different hill stations on a vacation. However, Shimla, Nainital, Dharamshala and otherhill stations have become crowed, hence many are looking for other options to explore, if you are also looking for other options, here you can find pleasant weather and also peace.

Munnar: Kerala has got beautiful tourist destination; it has got both mountains as well as sea in the state. One of the most popular destinations in Kerala is Munnar. The town is present in the western ghats and it has got pleasant weather throughout the summer. It is surrounded by lush green mountains and also it is very popular for its flora and fauna.

Darjeeling: The majestic hill town is West Bengal is a perfect summer getaway. The town is surrounded by mesmerising Kanchenjunga Mountain range and beautiful tea gardens. You can beat the heat by staying here. One of the major tourist attractions here, is the toy train ride, which passes through the green gardens and jungles.

Shillong: Meghalaya's capital Shillong is a famous destination in North East. It comprises a lot of greenery, lakes as well as waterfalls. The major attractions include Elephant Falls, Shillong Peak, Sweet Falls, Umiam lake and many more.

Ladakh: people head towards the North when the heat rises high. Northern India has major hill stations and Ladakh is one of them. The land oof high passes is a place that stay cool throughout the year. People can do a lot of adventures, experience Tibetan culture, spend days at the Zanskar Valley, Pangong Tso Lake, Tso Moriri and Hemis National Park.

Auli : Auli is one of the most famous ski sites in India. The Tourist destination is sitting in the laps of the Himalayas and is home to apple orchards and pine trees. One can also do trekking, skiing, ride in the ropeway and carryout varied adventure activities in Auli. One can also enjoy the pleasant weather.