Introducing The Chapter: A new approach to building your luxury villa in Goa

Blending aesthetics and lifestyle, The Chapter, a new-age luxury real estate brand, creates fully furnished and thoughtfully designed homes in communities for like-minded people with discerning taste. The brand has recently launched its second project, The Chapter: Volume 002, in Aldona, North Goa, comprising 27 beautifully designed homes. Its initial offering of 22 homes, The Chapter: Volume 001, in the picturesque village of Moira in Goa, was sold out in record time, within a mere four months of its launch.

Spread across ~2.24 acres and nestled within lush greenery adjacent to the Moira River, The Chapter: Volume 001 homes offer a harmonious experience that prioritises both convenience and well-being. These homes showcase signature designs, private swimming pools, beautifully furnished interiors and a personalised concierge service. Strategically located 25 minutes from the Manohar International airport in Mopa and just 12-15 minutes away from Assagaon, the community is well-connected to some of the best lifestyle avenues that Goa has to offer, such as its restaurants and cafes, stylish clubs, local flea markets, casinos and the quintessential sun-drenched beaches.

Following the success of The Chapter: Volume 001, the brand has launched The Chapter: Volume 002, spanning ~2.5 acres in Aldona, North Goa. The project comprises homes across 3 phases, inspired by Portuguese architecture and available in 3 BHK configurations. Each home includes a private pool, a semi-covered area and access to world-class amenities. Offering a perfect blend of privacy, luxury and connectivity, the exclusive gated community is easily accessible to nearby attractions in Assagaon, and the Manohar International Airport and National Highway (NH) 66.

The Chapter came into inception based on the personal experience of some of its backers who are also prominent names in the world of luxury real estate. Its distinguished board of directors include — Nadir Godrej (Chairman & MD, Godrej Industries), Madhavan Menon (MD, Thomas Cook India Limited), Mohit Gujral (former CEO of DLF Ltd.), Darshan Shah (Director, Isprava Group), Vera Tata Choksey (Board of Trustees, MK Tata Charity Trust), Symphony International Holdings Ltd., Nibhrant Shah (Managing Director and CO-CEO, Isprava Group), Dhimaan Shah (Executive Director and CO-CEO, Isprava Group) and Rohan Lamba (Former Executive Director, Nomura, Hong Kong).

The Chapter co-creates homes with homeowners. The brand’s unique offering includes several one-of-a-kind design identities to choose from, each tailored to a specific lifestyle and aesthetic inclination. For the maximalist, there is the Eclectic Design; the Japanordic Design appeals to the calm functionalist, while the Modern Tropical Design caters to nature enthusiasts. The Modern Farmhouse Design is perfect for those with a modern rustic taste and the Santorini Design is ideal for the stylish traveller. Minimalists will appreciate the Modern Minimal Design and the Transitional Design caters to the creative soul. Finally, the Modern Mid-Century Design is for those with a taste for the new-age classic.

“At The Chapter, we sought to address the untapped potential in the luxury real estate market in the most sought after non-urban location. Our extensive research and understanding of the market led us to identify a desire for high-end and technologically advanced homes that offer a lifestyle of exquisite living. Our goal was to provide a new perspective in the industry, granting our homeowners a level of creative control often lacking in the home buying and design process. No detail has been spared in our effort to bring this exceptional offering to our home buyers, special care and attention to detail were prioritised for every aspect of design and craftsmanship,” said Darshini Thanawala, Vice President, Business Growth and Strategy, The Chapter

The Chapter’s success story is a result of strategic vision, unwavering commitment, customer-centric approach and an impeccably made product. With a commitment to delivering on both trust and credibility and a track record of timely completion, the brand is poised to redefine industry standards and set new benchmarks in the real estate business landscape.