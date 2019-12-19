It's the time to plan your Long weekend with this list of a long weekend in 2020

Who doesn't like looking at the calendar and marking off long weekends in 2020? And then dream of planning that ever-elusive trip with friends and family for those long weekends? I'm sure most of us do that. Most of the millennial crowd who are bounded by the weekends-off, look forward to holidays falling near the weekend to club it together and head out for a trip with friends and family. Especially when these holidays fall on either side of the weekend makes it more worthy. Now that 2019 is nearing to its end, here we bring you the list of long weekends in 2020 for you to plan all those long-pending trips.

1. February 21st-23rd (3 Days)

Maha Shivratri falls on 21st February(Friday) in 2020. Most states consider Maha Shivaratri as a holiday which means you can club it with the following weekend of 22nd & 23rd February and get 3 days of holiday to make it a long weekend in 2020.

Places to consider visiting: Taj Mahotsav Festival, Agra; Goa Carnival Festival, Goa; Khajuraho Dance Festival, Khajuraho; Indian Hip Hop Festival, Delhi.

2. March 7th-10th (4 Days)

10th March(Tuesday) is a holiday in many states for the Holi festival. If you can manage to take a day off on 9th March(Monday), then you get a 4-day long weekend starting from 7th till 10th March. So mark your calendar and start planning.

Places to consider visiting: Elephant Festival, Jaipur; Holi Festival, Mathura-Vrindavan-Banaras.

3. April 2nd-6th (5 Days)

2nd April(Thursday) is Ram Navami which is a holiday in many states in India and 6th April(Monday) is Mahavir Jayanti which is a government holiday in India. If you can take a leave of 1 day on 3rd April(Friday), then you use this 5-day long weekend in 2020 for that perfect trip.

Places to consider visiting: Tulip Festival, Srinagar; Mopin Festival, Arunachal Pradesh; Mewar Festival, Udaipur.

4. April 10th-12th (3 Days)

4th April(Friday) is Good Friday which is a national holiday in India. So, you can get a 3-day long weekend from 4th April till 6th April to plan for a trip.

Places to consider visiting: Attuvela Mahotsavam, Kerala; Bihu Festival, Assam; Baisakhi Mela, Punjab.

5. May 1st-3rd (3 Days)

On the occasion of Labour Day, many states in India have a holiday on 1st May(Friday). This gives you a 3-day window for a short trip from 1st May to 3rd May.

Places to consider visiting: Madurai Meenakshi Kalyanam, Madurai; Moatsu Festival, Nagaland; Thrissur Pooram, Kerala.

6. May 7th-10th (4 Days)

Buddha Purnima falls on 7th May(Thursday) which is a holiday in most parts of the country. Taking leave on 8th May(Friday) gives you a 4-day long weekend in 2020 which you can utilize for your trips. So start planning now!

Places to consider visiting: Ooty Summer Festival, Ooty; International Flower Festival, Sikkim.

7. May 23rd-25th (3 Days)

Eid is a national holiday that is falling on 25th May( Monday). Using this holiday with the previous weekend gives you a 3-day long weekend in 2020. Plan something fun for this long weekend with your friends and family.

Places to consider visiting: Mount Abu Summer Festival, Rajasthan.

8. June 20th-23rd (4 Days)

23rd June(Tuesday) is the day of Rath Yatra and is a holiday in a few parts of India. A 1 day leave on 22nd June (Monday) gives you a 4-day long weekend to plan for your trips. So make full use of this long weekend in 2020.

Places to consider visiting: Rath Yatra Festival, Odisha; Saga Dawa Festival, Sikkim.

9. August 1st-3rd (3 Days)

Raksha Bandhan falls on 3rd August(Monday) which is a holiday in many parts of India. Adding that to the previous weekend, you get a 3-day long weekend.

Places to consider visiting: Bull Surfing, Kerala; Janmashtami Celebrations, Mathura-Vrindavan-Banaras.

10. August 29th-31st (3 Days)

Onam is a popular festival in South India and falls on 31st August(Monday). Onam is a holiday in many parts that means you can use it with the previous weekend and get a 3-day long weekend for a short trip.

Places to consider visiting: Nehru Trophy Boat Race, Alleppey; Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations, Mumbai.

11. October 2nd-4th (3 Days)

October 2nd(Friday) is Gandhi Jayanti which is a national holiday in India. You get a 3-day long weekend using it with the following weekend of 3rd & 4th October.

Places to consider visiting: Marwar Festival, Jodhpur; Durga Puja Celebrations, Kolkata.

12. October 29th-November 1st (4 Days)

Id-e-Milad is a holiday in most parts of India and falls on November 29th(Thursday). Take a one day leave on November 30th(Friday) and you get a 4-day long weekend. Use this break wisely and start planning now.

Places to consider visiting: Mysuru Dasara, Mysore; Rann Utsav, Gujarat.

13. November 28th-30th (3 Days)

30th November(Monday) is Guru Nanak Gurpurab which is a holiday in many parts of India. It's a 3-day long weekend along with the weekend of 28th & 29th November.

Places to consider visiting: Pushkar Fair, Pushkar; Sangai Festival, Manipur.

14. December 25 -27 ( 3 days )

Along with Christmas 26 and 27th there is a long weekend in 2020. So plan for a 3 day long weekend winter break you have been waiting for.

Places to consider visiting: Hornbill Festival, Nagaland; Rajgir Dance Festival, Bihar.

Which is the most beautiful place to visit in India?

India has a varied demography where you can find deserts, mountains, beaches, hill stations, etc. Some of the best places in India are Kashmir, Ladakh, North-East India, Kerala, Rajasthan, Odisha, Goa, etc.

What is the best time to visit India?

The best time to visit India is from October till March. India experiences a hot weather usually from April till September. Although, you can go to the northern parts of India like Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal, and other parts throughout the year as the weather is mostly pleasant.

How to select the best place for the long weekend holiday?

Selecting a place for your long weekend holiday depends on your liking. India being a vast demographic country, gives you options for all types of terrains and weather all around the year. You can head to the north to beat the summer heat, or you can head to the cool beaches to chill. You can drive down to the hills or visit numerous beautiful temples in India. At the end of the day, all that matter is you take a break and travel.

What are best place for a long weekend travel from Hyderabad?

You can visit many places nearby Hyderabad on your long weekend. Places like Horsley Hills, Vishakapatnam, Kanyakumari, Goa, Kerala, Badami, Hampi, Coorg, Ooty, etc. are places worth visiting.