Visiting Tokyo: 9 Best Travel Tips to make your Visit Stress Free

Whether you are first time visiting Tokyo or you are seasoned Tokyo traveller, it does not hurt to be prepared for your trip to the capital.

Here are most useful things to know, while visiting Tokyo

1. Purchase an IC Transport Card

Prasmo and Suica are the two major IC transport cards used in Tokyo. These reloadable cards . they are not only convenient to use it for travelling on trains or buses, but you can use these cards for paying at selected stores as well as restaurents.

You can get a card from train station kiosks and ticket machines for a refundable ¥500 deposit. Overseas visitors can even pick up Special IC cards such as Cute Sanrio-themed Pasmo Passport, which would help you get additional discount on attractions in Tokyo.

2. Cheap and convenient way to Go to Airport

There are plenty of options to get to and from Tokyo's two international airports. Haneda is closer to central Tokyo, but many airlines use Narita Airport in Chiba prefecture.

To get from Haneda into the city, the best option is take the train. You can get from the airport to Shinagawa station in mere 20 minutes on the Keikyu Airport Line. Taxis are available at both airports, but they are not cheap.

3. Send you luggage separately

Carrying your baggage around Tokyo can be hassle, especially, if you are constantly going in and out of packed train stations. To lessen your load, Yamato Transport can help take your heavy suitcases to and from the airport. Yamata also offers a service to take your luggage from Tokyo to your next destination.

4. Uber in Tokyo

Uber is available in Tokyo and Japan, it is used to hail taxis and not rides like in other nations. The cheapest uber option is Uber Taxi, which charges similar charges as general taxi plus an additional surcharge per kilometre travelled. The best part of using Uber, you can book it through the app and it is all in English. The transactions are cashless.

5. Where to take out the cash

In recent year, cashless payment options have made great stride over the past few years, cash is still very much used in Japan. Your credit cards should be accepted at major establishments, but you can withdraw cash with international credit as well as debit cards from ATM;s at Japan post branches and convenience stores such as 7-eleven and lawson.

6. Carry your passort to avail taxfree discounts

Tax-exemption service for international tourists are offered at numerous shops as well as retail outlets in Japan. You can save on the 10% consumption tax, you are required to spend a minimum amount specified at the same store on the same day. The above service is only available to foreign tourists staying in country for less than six months.

7. Wifi in Tokyo

Japan is not exactly the most wifi accessible nation. Numerous public networks need to have Japanese address or phone number and you cannot always rely on connecting at cafes and restaurants

8. Store your luggage in locker

If you have checked out of your hotel, but still have time to spare before continuing your journey? Do not worry, Tokyo's train stations and shopping centers have lockers that are perfect for storing the small to medium-sized bags. However, you cannot always count on availability as these lockers are usually in busy central areas. And you definitely will not able to fit a large suitcase in one of these lockers.

9. Bring your spare mask

People have to make a choice whether to wear a face mask indoors and on public transport. However the Japanese government still recommends that masks must be worn in specific situations such as crowded rush hour trains. And few businesses and venues might ask you to keep your mask on when entering, so it is good idea to carry one with you when are going around Tokyo.