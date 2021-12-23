Trell dones Santa's cap to bring Christmas joy to users through #TrellYourHolidaySpirit campaign

With the last few days of 2021 remaining, people are busy ringing the Christmas bells and gift-wrapping Christmas presents for their loved ones. To celebrate the joyous occasion of Christmas, Trell is donning Santa's cap this year to shower its community with love and surprises. With the #TrellYourHolidaySpirit campaign, Trell will be surprising 20 users with gifts up to Rs 10,000 each through a special contest.

Users can participate by adding 5 products worth up to Rs 10,000 to the 'Christmas Wishcart' on Trell Shop. Then click a picture of themselves and the person they are nominating through a post or video message on Trell & Instagram. In the post, they need to explain why their favourite person deserves a special gift - along with tagging Trell on the post and using our hashtag - #TrellYourHolidaySpirit. Trell's elves will shortlist 20 of the best responses and ship their Christmas Wishcart during the holiday season.

The contest is now LIVE and will be open till 24th December, midnight. Users can head to https://shop.trell.co/christmas-wishcart to view the guidelines for the contest.

The campaign comes in line with Trell's brand ethos, Joy and Purpose. This holiday season, Trell wants to take the opportunity to empower individuals to create a positive change in their lives through joy and purpose-driven experiences.

Trell, India's largest content creator-led social commerce platform, not only provides a platform for creators to share informative videos but also gives them monetization opportunities to earn a sustainable source of income. Currently, Trell has 18mn+ content creators who create 32mn+ content pieces on a monthly basis. The company aims to empower 10 million creator-preneurs over the next coming years.