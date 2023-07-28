Turmeric, gram flour and curd, the trio for skincare

The combination of turmeric, gram flour - also known as chickpea flour or besan, and curd -yogurt- is a powerful combination that is often used in traditional skincare practices in India.

Let's explore why these ingredients are considered "dynamite" for the skin with the insights contributed by Pooja Nagdev, aromatherapist, cosmetologist, and founder of Inatur.

Turmeric

Antioxidant Properties: Turmeric contains curcumin, a potent antioxidant known for its ability to neutralise free radicals that contribute to premature aging and skin damage.

Anti-inflammatory Effects: Curcumin in turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties that can help calm and soothe the skin, reducing redness and irritation.

Antibacterial and Antimicrobial: Turmeric has natural antibacterial properties that can aid in controlling acne-causing bacteria on the skin.

Gram Flour (Besan)

Exfoliation: Gram flour has a slightly coarse texture, making it an effective exfoliant that gently removes dead skin cells, unclogs pores, and promotes a smoother complexion.

Oil Absorption: Gram flour has absorbent properties that can help soak up excess oil from the skin, making it beneficial for individuals with oily or acne-prone skin.

Skin Brightening: Regular use of gram flour can help brighten the skin tone and improve overall complexion.

Curd (Yogurt)

Moisturising: Curd is rich in lactic acid, which acts as a natural moisturiser, helping to hydrate and soften the skin.

Gentle Exfoliation: The lactic acid in curd also provides mild exfoliation, helping to remove dead skin cells and promote a smoother texture.

Probiotics: Curd contains probiotics, which can support the skin's microbiome and overall health.

When these ingredients are combined, they create a potent skincare mixture with several beneficial properties such as for acne control, the antibacterial properties of turmeric and the oil-absorbing qualities of gram flour can help control acne and reduce breakouts.

It also works as an anti-inflammatory, along with the soothing properties of curd, and can help calm irritated and inflamed skin. While it the combination of turmeric, gram flour, and curd can also help remove tan, brighten the skin, and improve overall complexion, giving it a radiant glow.

Lastly, Gram flour acts as a natural exfoliant, while curd's gentle exfoliating properties help remove dead skin cells and promote a smoother texture.

The founder of Inatur advises it's essential to perform a patch test before using any new skincare product or homemade remedy, especially if you have sensitive or allergy-prone skin.