Ugadi 2024 Recipes: 6 Traditional Dishes to Welcome the New Year

Ugadi signifies the start of the Telugu New Year and is celebrated enthusiastically in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka, also known as Yugadi or Samvatsaradi. This year, Ugadi falls on April 9. Apart from observing customary rituals and prayers, various traditional dishes are prepared to mark the occasion. From the iconic Ugadi Pachadi to Bobbatlu, a variety of cuisines grace the homes during this festive time. Here are some delightful dishes that are both easy to prepare and scrumptious.

1. Ugadi Pachadi

Ugadi Pachadi is a quintessential dish prepared for the celebration. This unique concoction consists of tamarind, raw mango, neem flowers, jaggery, salt, and either red chili powder or black pepper. All these ingredients are mixed together to create a dish offered to the gods and shared with family.

2. Paruppu Payasam

Lentils, known as paruppu in South India, feature prominently in a variety of dishes ranging from savory to sweet. Paruppu Payasam, also called Moong Dal Payasam, is a creamy and delicious dessert made with yellow moong lentils, jaggery, and coconut milk, flavored with cardamom.

3. Poornam Boorelu

Poornam Boorelu, also known as Boorelu or Poornalu, is a special treat served during Ugadi in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This dish stands out with its sweet, flavorful stuffing encased in a rice-lentil batter and deep-fried.

4. Lemon Rice

Lemon Rice, also called Chitranna or Nimmakaya Pulihora, is a popular South Indian dish. It is a flavorful and tangy rice preparation made by adding fresh lemon juice, fried nuts, aromatic herbs, and spices to steamed rice, giving it a delightful spicy, tangy, and nutty taste.

5. Kosambari

Kosambari is a simple South Indian salad from Karnataka. This tempered salad features moong dal, cucumber, coconut, lemon juice, herbs, and South Indian spices, including curry leaves.

6. Bobbatlu

Bobbatlu, also known as Holige or Obbattu, is a festive South Indian dessert made of sweetened flatbreads filled with a cooked mixture of chana dal, jaggery, cardamom powder, and nutmeg.

By incorporating these delightful dishes into your Ugadi celebration, you can savor the rich culinary heritage of South India and usher in the new year with joy and flavor.