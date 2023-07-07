Understanding PCOS and its impact on hair growth: Treatment options

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a prevalent hormonal disorder that affects women worldwide. In addition to its effects on reproductive health, PCOS can also have noticeable consequences for hair growth. Hormonal imbalances caused by PCOS can lead to various concerns, such as acne, hair loss, obesity, and hirsutism.



Dr Stuti Khare Shukla, MD, Dermatologist, Founder of Elements of Aesthetics, also known as the “Hair Growth Queen of India” says, “Hair loss related to PCOS is increasingly common, and it is influenced by several factors. Modern lifestyles, sedentary habits, unhealthy diets, and a lack of exercise contribute to this trend.” Dr Stuti says, “Women experiencing PCOS symptoms and those with hormonal imbalances are particularly susceptible to hair loss.” Here she shares few tips to solve the problem.

1. To effectively address this issue, it is crucial to seek proper treatment and undergo a thorough diagnosis. Patients diagnosed with PCOS should consider undergoing ultrasound of the pelvis and specific blood investigations to assess their condition. These investigations may include tests such as serum insulin fasting, FT4, TSH, vitamin D, vitamin B12, HbA1C, FSH, LH, DHT, serum testosterone, serum prolactin, DHEAS, 17 OHP, and AMH.

2. Implementing lifestyle modifications can also have a positive impact on managing PCOS symptoms, including hair-related issues. Regular exercise, a balanced diet, and maintaining a healthy weight can help regulate hormone levels and improve overall well-being.

3. There are beneficial molecules available that effectively assist in managing PCOS symptoms. Primrose oil and myo-inositol are examples of such options that can help regulate hormonal imbalances associated with PCOS. These molecules have shown promising results in addressing advanced stages of hair loss. In certain cases, the use of DHT blockers may be necessary to further enhance the improvement of PCOS-related hair loss. These interventions significantly contribute to managing the condition and promoting healthier hair growth.

4. PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) therapy and mesotherapy are non-surgical treatment options that can be beneficial for PCOS-related hair loss. Mesotherapy involves injecting a mixture of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and other beneficial substances into the mesodermal layer of the scalp. PRP therapy entails extracting platelet-rich plasma from the patient’s blood and injecting it into the scalp to stimulate hair growth.

5. Hair Growth Booster by Dr. SKS is an FDA-approved hair growth treatment. It involves applying an FDA-approved hair growth serum to the scalp and injecting it to boost hair growth. This treatment can be self-administered at home or performed under the supervision of a doctor.

Conventional methodologies involving the use of molecules like minoxidil can also be effective in managing PCOS-related hair loss. The choice of treatment may vary depending on the extent of hair loss. It is advisable to seek treatment at the earliest signs of female pattern hair loss, characterized by the widening of the middle partition. Consulting a dermatologist promptly is crucial, as delaying treatment can make it more challenging to address the issue successfully.