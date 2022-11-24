We all have remarkable talents that are unique to us, and there needs to be a time to celebrate those talents not just for the world, but for ourselves. Can you whistle through your nose? How about balancing an apple on your chin? Can you say the alphabet backwards while belching? It doesn't matter what your special talent is, Celebrate Your Unique Talent Day is your chance to shine! The history of Celebrate Your Unique Talent Day is as old as mankind, for we have all had our unique talents since the beginning of time.

