Throughout history there have been instances of wanton cruelty, and a blatant violation of the rights and privileges of mankind.

Whether that was based on the color of one's skin, their nationality, religion, or merely being unfortunate enough to be living under the regime of another country, people have regularly been treated like animals, or worse.

Universal Human Rights Month is here to remind us of that day in 1948 when the United Nations General Assembly codified the basic human rights of every individual on the planet.