Upasana launches emergency care center at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Upasana Konidela, Vice Chairperson of CSR at Apollo Hospitals, today inaugurated the Emergency Care Center at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, marking a significant milestone in her efforts to bring healthcare to religious sites. The initiative, part of Apollo's CSR activities, aims to provide immediate medical assistance with compassion and care.

Upasana shared her deep connection to this project, calling it an interpretation of Sanatan Dharma, which emphasizes healing with dignity and empathy. She drew inspiration from her grandfather, who taught her the true essence of Sanatan Dharma. “Thatha taught us that true Sanatan Dharma for us lies in healing with dignity & empathy. Inspired by his words, we opened a free Emergency Care Centre at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya," she said.

The newly launched center follows the success of similar facilities in other sacred locations, including Tirumala, Srisailam, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. Upasana expressed her gratitude to everyone who contributed to making this noble initiative a reality. "Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to everyone who made this possible. Jai Shri Ram!" she concluded.

This facility marks a continued commitment by Apollo Hospitals to offer healthcare services at revered spiritual destinations, providing immediate support to pilgrims and visitors alike.