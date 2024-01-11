Uttarayan 2024 date and time: Will it be celebrated on January 14 or 15? Know shubh muhurat

The arrival of the harvest season and the transition from winter to summer are celebrated with fervour across India, with each region adding its unique flavour to the festivities. In Gujarat, the much-awaited Uttarayan, synonymous with the joy of kite-flying, takes center stage. As the sun makes its northward movement, marking the transition from Sagittarius to Capricorn, Uttarayan is celebrated on the same day as Makar Sankranti.

In 2024, the Uttarayan celebrations will deviate from the usual date of January 14 to January 15, while Lohri precedes on January 14. This shift adds an element of anticipation and excitement to the festivities, making it a unique experience for celebrants.

Uttarayan 2024 Date and Time:

While January 14 is typically the fixed day for Makar Sankranti or Uttarayan celebrations, this year breaks tradition with Uttarayan observed on January 15. According to drikpanchang, the Uttarayan Sankranti Moment will be observed at 2:54 am, signifying the auspicious time to kickstart the celebrations.

Meaning and Significance of Uttarayan:

The term Uttarayan, derived from 'Uttar' meaning north and 'Ayan' meaning movement, signifies the sun's northward journey. This transition brings longer days, symbolising the end of bitter cold and shorter days. For farmers, this period is of great significance as it marks the beginning of warmer days, bringing hope and prosperity.

The festival is synonymous with the tradition of kite-flying, a grand celebration in Gujarat. From dawn till dusk, people gather on terraces for friendly kite-flying competitions. The sky becomes a canvas of colourful kites, creating a mesmerising spectacle. Post-kite flying, the night sky is illuminated with sky lanterns, symbolising hope and optimism.

Unique Celebrations in 2024:

The shift in Uttarayan celebrations to January 15 adds a unique twist to the festivities. The preceding day, January 14, will be dedicated to Lohri celebrations, creating a seamless flow of joyous occasions. The day after Uttarayan is observed as Vasi Uttarayan or stale Uttarayan in Gujarat.

Culinary Delights and Traditions:

Makar Sankranti is celebrated with traditional culinary delights made from sesame seeds, jaggery, and fresh harvest produce. Undhiyu, Puran Poli, Gud ki chikki, til laddoo, and Gajak are some of the mouthwatering treats enjoyed during the festivities. These delicacies add a gastronomic dimension to the celebration, making it a sensory delight.

As families and communities come together to revel in the spirit of Uttarayan, the festival becomes a reflection of India's cultural richness. With the unexpected shift in dates for 2024, the celebrations promise to be a memorable blend of tradition and the thrill of the unexpected. As kites soar high, carrying the hopes and dreams of the people, Uttarayan 2024 is poised to be a unique and joyous occasion for all.