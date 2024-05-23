Vaishakha Purnima 2024: Dos and Don’ts for Buddha Purnima

The auspicious time of the year is upon us as Vaishakha Purnima, also known as Buddha Purnima, is celebrated with grandeur across the country. Vaishakha Purnima, the second full moon of the Hindu lunar calendar, follows Narasimha Jayanti. This day holds special significance as it marks the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha, the enlightened one. According to legend, Siddhartha Gautam attained enlightenment under the Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya on this day, discovering the meaning of life and the root of all suffering.



Worship of Lord Satyanarayan

On Vaishakha Purnima, devotees also worship Lord Satyanarayan, an avatar of Lord Vishnu known for his benevolence. Devotees perform the Satyanarayan Vrat, offering prayers, sweets, flowers, and fruits to the deity. Meanwhile, followers of Buddhism engage in processions and reflect on the teachings of Gautam Buddha.

Celebration Date

In 2024, Vaishakha Purnima will be observed on May 23. As we prepare for this significant day, here are some important dos and don’ts to keep in mind.

Dos

Early Rising and Holy Bath: Devotees should wake up early and take a holy bath, followed by wearing white clothes.

Puja Preparations: For Lord Vishnu devotees, placing the idol on an altar and starting puja preparations with offerings of sweets, flowers, and fruits is essential.

Preparation of Kheer: It is customary to prepare kheer at home and offer it to the idol of Gautam Buddha, commemorating the offering made by Sujata to Buddha.

Don'ts

Avoid Meat and Spicy Foods: Devotees should avoid meat and spicy foods, opting for Satvik (pure) food items instead.

Practice Non-Violence: Refrain from thoughts or words that can harm or offend others, embracing non-violence.

Follow Buddha’s Teachings: Use this day to remind oneself and others of Gautam Buddha's teachings and strive to follow his path.

By adhering to these practices, we can honour the significance of Vaishakha Purnima and embrace the spiritual teachings of Gautam Buddha.