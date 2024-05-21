Vat Savitri Vrat 2024: Date, Significance, and Rituals

Vat Savitri Vrat, also known as Savitri Amavasya or Vat Purnima, will be celebrated on Sunday, June 6, 2024. Married women observe this fast for their husband's longevity, happiness, and prosperity. This vrat is considered as significant as Karva Chauth by many. The Vedic calendar indicates that the Jyeshtha Amavasya Tithi starts at 7:54 PM on June 5 and ends at 6:07 PM on June 6. Based on the Udayatithi, the fast will be observed on June 6. Key times for worship include Brahma Muhurat from 4:02 AM to 4:42 AM and Abhijeet Muhurat from 11:52 AM to 12:48 PM. Dhriti Yoga lasts until 10:09 PM, followed by Shool Yoga, with Rohini Nakshatra prevailing until 8:16 PM, after which Mrigashira Nakshatra begins.

Significance of Vat Savitri Vrat

The festival symbolizes the devotion of married women towards their husbands. By fasting and praying, women aim to ensure the longevity and prosperity of their spouses. It is believed that observing this vrat brings good fortune and a harmonious marital life. Women worship the banyan tree, which is associated with longevity, happiness, and unbroken good fortune, and it is thought to dispel disputes and sorrow.

Rituals and Pooja Materials

Essential items for the Vat Savitri Vrat puja include an idol or picture of Goddess Savitri and Satyavan, a book detailing the Vat Savitri story, Raksha Sutra, raw cotton, banyan fruit, a bamboo fan, kumkum, vermillion, fruits, flowers, Roli, sandalwood, akshat, lamp, scent, perfume, incense, wedding materials, 1.25 meters of cloth, batasha, betel nuts, puri, jaggery, wet gram, peanuts, homemade dishes, poly urn, makhana, coconut, and sweets. A banyan tree is central to the worship.

Legend of Vat Savitri Vrat

The vrat commemorates Goddess Savitri's devotion, who followed Yamraj to save her husband Satyavan's life. Her perseverance led Yamraj to revive Satyavan under a banyan tree on Jyeshtha Amavasya. Consequently, both Vat (the banyan tree) and Savitri are worshipped during this fast. Women believe that by observing this vrat, they can bless their spouses with a long and prosperous life, ensuring a blissful married life.