Ways to motivate employees without giving incentives

If you too believe that more money equals happy employees, well then your bubble needs to be burst. Believing this is costing your business both valuable employees and resources. Though, financial incentives are important but they definitely don't amount to much alone. For a majority of the workforce, motivation in other forms takes priority. The focus of today's write is on a few of the prominent ones out of those. So let's have a look at them.

One-on-One Coaching



Coaching involves employee development. It costs only time. But, it is truly worth the effort. It shows that you are invested in their growth and success in life. Whenever the emphasis is on crediting a person do that in public. Whenever you recognize people in public, it acts as a stimulant for others who are close enough to see what's taking place.

Positive Work Environment



Working conditions are immensely pivotal to how employees feel about where they work. And no it does not relate to the cosmetic beauty of your space. Yes, that too plays a role. A spacious workspace can boost positivity. But no amount of fancy furniture can compensate for a negative/ toxic work culture. Ensure the culture within your company is that which allows room to experiment, fail and share. It enables a positive work environment which multiplies the chances of retaining ambitious and positive people.

Career Path



Just the way you anticipate the next big thing for your business, similarly, your employees want to know what is potentially in store for them, what opportunities there are for their growth. The importance that plays in the overall motivation of people is often overlooked. So, ensure that you set career paths within your organization. Emphasize promoting from within. Although specific circumstances require you to look for talent outside your company you should always try to nurture the needed talent within the organization. If you do this you will send a very motivating message to everyone that there are indeed further career opportunities within your organization.

Give everyone the chance to be a leader



Highlight your top performers. Let them have the chance to exhibit their excellence, and be an example for others. The bar high will be set higher and they'll feel cheered to live up to their reputation as a leader.

Training



Is training ever finished? Can you possibly overtrain? The answer to both is NO and NO. For whatever reasons, many leaders are under the false impression that "My people have already been trained". But training never ends. Hence, schedule training sessions. These should be led by engaging a business coach or specific employees who show a particular strength in the skills taught. These types of sessions will enhance the performance of the employees and the productivity of your business.

Social Gatherings



Offsite events enhance bonding which in turn helps boost team spirit, which ultimately impacts your positive work environment. Diwali Party, Picnics are some of the ideas that successfully bring people together for an enjoyable time.

Time off



Implement contests that earn time off. Set goals and when these goals are attained by individuals or teams, reward them with time off. Allow late arrivals, extended lunch breaks, and even early dismissals.

(Dr Anshul Dhingra, India's 1st SME coach certified by World Legend Brian Tracy and founder of MSME centre of excellence)