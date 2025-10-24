Live
Wedding bells ring loud for Nara Rohit, Sireesha; marriage scheduled on Oct 30
The wait is finally over for fans and well-wishers of actor Nara Rohit, as the star is all set to tie the knot with Sireesha later this month. The couple’s wedding festivities promise to be a grand, four-day celebration filled with traditional rituals, joy, and star-studded moments.
The celebrations will begin on October 25 with the vibrant Haldi ceremony in Hyderabad, marking the start of the couple’s wedding journey. The next day, October 26, will witness the traditional Pelli Koduku ceremony, a cultural highlight that adds a festive touch to the proceedings.
Family and close friends will gather again on October 28 for the colorful Mehendi function, expected to be a lively and joyous occasion filled with music, laughter, and celebration.
The much-awaited wedding muhurtham is scheduled for October 30 at 10:35 PM, in Hyderabad, underlining the couple’s devotion to traditional and auspicious timings.
With a mix of classic customs and contemporary flair, Nara Rohit and Sireesha’s wedding is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about celebrity events of the season. The four-day festivity is expected to be a memorable affair, filled with warmth, grandeur, and blessings as the beloved actor embarks on a beautiful new chapter in his life.