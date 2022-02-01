What are the varied test used to Diagnose Rheumatoid Arthritis?

On 2nd February, 2022, the voices of many people, having rheumatoid disease would be heard, as on this day, the Rheumatoid Awareness Day is held. The Rheumatoid disease is also known as rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Individuals suffering from Rheumatoid Arthritis, their body's immune system tend to attack its own healthy cells inside specific joints, leading to an inflammatory response.

Symptoms of Rheumatoid Arthritis

• Pain, redness or swelling in one or more joints throughout the body.

• Joint stiffness and pain in the morning, which tend to last for a while, but loosen up as you move.

• Tingling or numbness in the extremities.

• Fever

• Decreased range of motion

• Joint deformity

Early intervention and aggressive management

Rheumatoid arthritis can be very aggressive and it may lead to other systemic complication as well as health problems, which include heart disease, diabetes and osteoporosis. Hence, it is so significant to witness a doctor, if you tend to have symptoms, which may be associated with rheumatoid arthritis as soon as possible, early intervention as well as aggressive management are significant to preserve mobility, function as well as higher quality of life.

How is Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosed?

To make a precise diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis is not always easy, hence sometimes the symptoms might be vague or mistaken of those of another condition. Accurate diagnosis is possible, your doctor would likely apply the range of tests as well as exams to sort out, what's causing your symptoms.

Physical exam

Firstly, your doctor would perform an extensive physical exam, this would include careful observation of your affected joints in order to check for

• Redness

• Swelling

• Warmth

• Reflexes

• Muscle strength

Family history

Doctor after carefully examining you, he/she would ask numerous questions about your family medical history, the reason being, genes certainly play a role in patients developing rheumatoid arthritis.

Blood tests are commonly used in order to diagnose Rheumatoid arthritis

• Rheumatoid Factor

Numerous patients, who tend to have rheumatoid arthritis tend to have measurable levels of an inflammatory market, which is called rheumatoid factor in their blood. RF found in about 85% of cases, but few may not have elevated levels of RF and still would be diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis.

• Anti-Cyclic Citrullinated Peptide

An anti-CCP test does look for those antibodies to determine as to whether the body is undergoing an inflammatory response. About 60 to 80% of patients having rheumatoid arthritis test positive for these antibodies, and these tests may be able to pinpoint a diagnosis early in the disease's progression.

• C-Reactive Protein

Your doctor might also advise you to have C-reactive protein test, to look for this protein in the blood, which indicates chronic inflammation is present, such as occurs with rheumatoid arthritis.

• Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate (ESR)

High SED rate does not necessarily mean you have rheumatoid arthritis, conversely, a normal result do not rule out the possibility of rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis.

• Antinuclear Antibody (ANA)

We find, in autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, the immune system would targe normal cells rather than the foreign invaders, they are designed to fight. Higher than normal levels of ANA can be definitely a marker of autoimmune diseases and these are higher levels often detectable in patients having rheumatoid arthritis.

Imaging Tests

The above test would essentially look inside the patient's body, hence doctors as well as other specialists might assess the joint damage and detect and interpret specific abnormalities.

X-rays

The X-rays do use radiation to create images of the body, Rheumatologists tend to use x-rays to look at the varied affected joints and determine as to how much bone erosion has occurred.

Ultrasound imaging

Unlike X-rays, the ultrasound technology do not involve radiation but Is often better at revealing inflammation as well as early evidence of the disease.

Magnetic resonance imaging

MRI machines tend to provide a detailed view of the soft tissues in the body. MRI's are often better at detecting early signs of rheumatoid arthritis.

Computer tomography scanning

CT Scanning can also help your doctor to get a better view of joints which are deeper in the body, which may be harder to see on an X-ray.