What is Rose Day & Why it is celebrated?

Rose is definitely both evocative and strong symbol of love in varied cultures, this day it is truly for all those who are in love. Rose day kicks off the mood for celebration of love during the week.

Each year, on 7th February, Rose Day is celebrated, it marks the kick-starts Valentine's week celebrations.

History of Roses

As per the earliest records of rose cultivation dates back to almost 5000 years and it indicates that the flower was initially cultivated in the far east. The rose cultivation began in China but soon they were also being cultivate in Rome and Greece.

Roses were considered as a luxurious plant and it were earlier distributed among the rich and elite and these people would usually gift the artist to inspire them. Eventually, roses also found their way into medicine of the time.

Roses went from being the symbol of hope, peace and love to a symbol of war. In England, during the 15th century, roses were used to represent their army.

Rose, is a perfect way to communicate your deepest feelings. It does not matter, even if you are not meet your loved ones, but by sending them rose, you are conveying a message of love.

Rose Timeline

35 million years ago

As per the fossil evidence, the rose is 35 million years old.

500 B.C

Rose Cultivation

The Chinese began cultivating the roses.

1830'S

Tea Roses

The tea roses gain popularity as the rich began using them as decorations.

1980's

The botanists began experimenting with rose cultivation as well as new variety is launched almost each year.

Rose Day Activities

-Give A rose

-Plant A rose

-Treat yourself with something with Rose flavor

Self-love

If you are single and not keen to have special someone in your life, then go ahead celebrate your choice by gifting yourself a rose.