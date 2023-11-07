Live
- Union Minister Prahlad Patel's vehicle hits bike in MP, 1 killed, 3 kids injured
- Voting begins for governors, state legislators & judicial position in US
- Woman found hanging at PG in Delhi, police initiates inquest proceedings
- Court issues 14-day stay order on Arjuna Ranatunga-led Interim Committee
- Air India engineer falls to his death while servicing aircraft at IGI Airport
- Sunil Mittal’s Uganda IPO flops as investors prefer bonds: Report
- Gehlot doesn’t take action against Kanhaiya Lal’s killers, but bans procession on Ram Navami: Amit Shah
- NewsClick seeks quashing of cases alleging violation of foreign funding laws
- Asian Games medallist Parul Chaudhary named event ambassador for Vasai Virar Marathon
- What is the longest bridge in the world?
What is the most interesting bridge in the world and why?
The world is home to many beautiful and interesting bridges.
The world is home to many beautiful and interesting bridges. One of the most fascinating bridges is the Lucky Knot Bridge in Changsha, China.
This pedestrian bridge is a unique combination of art, architecture, and engineering. The bridge’s design is inspired by the Chinese knot, which is a symbol of happiness and prosperity.
The bridge’s structure is made up of three undulating lanes that twist and turn to create a knot-like shape. The bridge is also illuminated at night, creating a stunning visual display. The Lucky Knot Bridge is a true masterpiece that showcases the beauty of art and engineering working together.
