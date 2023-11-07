What is the most interesting bridge in the world and why?

The world is home to many beautiful and interesting bridges. One of the most fascinating bridges is the Lucky Knot Bridge in Changsha, China.

This pedestrian bridge is a unique combination of art, architecture, and engineering. The bridge’s design is inspired by the Chinese knot, which is a symbol of happiness and prosperity.

The bridge’s structure is made up of three undulating lanes that twist and turn to create a knot-like shape. The bridge is also illuminated at night, creating a stunning visual display. The Lucky Knot Bridge is a true masterpiece that showcases the beauty of art and engineering working together.