When Does Ramadan 2024 End In India?

Ramadan, the sacred month in Islam, is presently underway globally, including in India. It is a period of fasting, prayer, reflection, and acts of charity for Muslims around the world. Ramadan is observed as the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is revered as the holiest month due to the belief that it was during this time that the Quran was revealed to Prophet Mohammed on the night of Laylat Al Qadr, which falls within the last ten nights of Ramadan.

Commencement and Duration of Ramadan

In India, Ramadan commenced on March 12, 2024. Muslims across the country are observing fasting from dawn to dusk, adhering to one of the five pillars of Islam. The fasting period will conclude on either April 9 or 10, 2024, depending on the sighting of the moon, marking the onset of the festive occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

Significance of the Last 10 Days of Ramadan

The final 10 days of Ramadan hold profound significance for Muslims globally. During this period, believers engage in Qiyam-Ul-Layl prayers, which are observed late at night and can last from 1.5 to 3 hours, held in various mosques. These last 10 days and nights are considered to be particularly auspicious, offering even greater rewards and blessings.

Observance of Laylatul Qadr

Laylatul Qadr, also known as the Night of Decree or Night of Power, is among the most sacred nights in the Islamic calendar. It is believed to be the night when the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). Although the exact date of Laylatul Qadr is unknown, it is commonly thought to occur on an odd night within the last 10 days of Ramadan, such as the 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th, or 29th night. The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) encouraged Muslims to seek this night's blessings during the last 10 days, particularly on the odd nights.