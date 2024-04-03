When will Ramadan end in 2024?

Ramadan, the ninth month in the Islamic/Hijri calendar, holds significant spiritual importance for Muslims worldwide. This month is observed with deep devotion and dedication, marked by fasting from dawn to dusk. The commencement of Ramadan is contingent upon the sighting of the moon in Saudi Arabia, and this year, it commenced on March 12, 2024.

Duration and Significance of Ramadan:

Ramadan lasts either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the Shawwal Moon, with Eid ul Fitr, a joyous Islamic holiday, marking its conclusion. It is during Ramadan that Prophet Mohammed received the initial revelations of the Quran, emphasizing its significance among the Five Pillars of Islam. The term "Ramadan" derives from the Arabic word "Ramad / Ramida," denoting intense heat or drought, symbolizing the abstinence from food and drink from sunrise to sunset.

End of Ramadan and Anticipation of Eid Al-Fitr:

The fasting period of Ramadan is projected to end on April 9, 2024, awaiting confirmation through the sighting of the moon, marking the beginning of the next lunar month. Eid Al-Fitr, the festival marking the culmination of Ramadan, is anticipated to be celebrated on April 11, 2024, aligning with the sighting of the Shawwal Moon.

Celebrating Eid Al-Fitr:

Eid Al-Fitr serves as a time of jubilation and gratitude for Muslims, celebrating the spiritual journey undertaken during Ramadan. On this day, Muslims congregate for special prayers, expressing gratitude to Allah. Families and friends come together, exchanging greetings, gifts, and indulging in festive meals. The spirit of generosity is abundant, with people dressing in new attire, sharing sweets, and offering cash gifts, known as Eidi, particularly to children.

Conclusion:

Ramadan stands as a sacred month of fasting, self-reflection, and spiritual renewal for Muslims globally. It is a time of unity, compassion, and devotion, culminating in the joyous celebration of Eid Al-Fitr, fostering bonds of kinship and community amongst believers.