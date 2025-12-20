Why Boiling Packaged Milk Is Unnecessary—and When Heating Really Matters

For decades, boiling milk has been a deeply ingrained habit in Indian households. From gas stoves to induction cooktops, milk often goes straight into a pan before being consumed. However, with the widespread availability of packaged milk, experts say this routine may be doing more harm than good—especially when it comes to nutrition.

Packaged milk sold in urban and semi-urban markets undergoes strict safety treatments before reaching consumers. Whether it is pasteurised or ultra-high temperature (UHT) milk, it is already processed to eliminate harmful bacteria. Despite this, many households continue to boil it, unaware that this extra step is unnecessary and can reduce its nutritional value.

Pasteurised milk is briefly heated to a specific temperature and then rapidly cooled. This process kills nearly all disease-causing microorganisms while preserving most nutrients and natural properties. It requires refrigeration and typically lasts up to a week. UHT milk, on the other hand, is exposed to much higher temperatures for a few seconds and sealed in sterile packaging. This makes it shelf-stable for several months without refrigeration until opened.

Boiling packaged milk again exposes it to prolonged heat, which can affect sensitive nutrients. Vitamins such as B-complex and vitamin C tend to degrade under high temperatures. Proteins may lose some of their nutritional efficiency, and naturally occurring enzymes that aid digestion are destroyed. Repeated heating can also trigger chemical reactions, slightly altering taste and texture. In some cases, milk may develop a cooked flavour, form a thick cream layer, or leave mineral deposits at the bottom of the vessel.

This does not mean packaged milk should never be heated. Light heating is acceptable if someone prefers drinking warm milk or if the packet has been left outside the refrigerator for several hours after opening. Even then, gently warming it—rather than boiling—is sufficient. Once opened, packaged milk should always be refrigerated and ideally consumed within two to three days.

The situation is very different for raw milk sourced directly from a milkman or dairy farm. Raw milk is completely unprocessed and can carry bacteria, viruses, or parasites that pose serious health risks. Contamination may occur due to infected animals, unclean udders, unsafe containers, or unhygienic handling during milking and transportation. Adulteration with water or other substances is also a common concern.

Boiling raw milk is essential to make it safe for consumption, particularly for children, pregnant women, older adults, and people with weakened immunity. Heating raw milk thoroughly helps kill harmful microorganisms and reduces the risk of foodborne illnesses.

As milk consumption continues to rise in large cities, understanding the difference between processed and unprocessed milk has become crucial. While boiling raw milk remains a necessary safety step, packaged milk is designed to be consumed safely without it. Rethinking long-standing kitchen habits can help preserve nutrition while still keeping health a top priority.