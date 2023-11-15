Why is Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas?

BIRSA MUNDA BIRTH ANNIVERSARY 2023: November 15 is celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, also known as Tribal Pride Day, to honour the birth anniversary of revered tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda. Born in 1875, Birsa Munda played a pivotal role in leading a rebel movement against British colonial rule and conversion activities in the regions that were once part of the Bengal Presidency and are now part of Jharkhand. Her fearless rebellion in the Munda belt (encompassing Khunti, Tamar, Sarwada and Bandgaon) contributed significantly to the revival of traditional tribal culture.

PM MODI TO LAUNCH ‘VIKSIT BHARAT SANKALP YATRA’

To commemorate this historic day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ from Ulihatu village in Jharkhand, making him the first sitting Prime Minister to visit the birthplace of this tribal icon. The yatra is scheduled to cover all the country’s districts by January 25.

BIRTH OF A REVOLUTIONARY LEADER

Birsa Munda’s powerful slogan, “Abua Raj Ete Jana, Maharani Raj Tundu Jana,” which translates as “Let the queen’s reign end and our kingdom be established,” became a rallying cry for tribal empowerment.

Despite her young age, Birsa Munda’s dedication to tribal causes earned him the title “Bhagwan” or Lord. She tragically passed away at the age of 25 in British custody in Ranchi Jail.

RECOGNISE A VISIONARY LEADER

Recognising Birsa Munda’s immense contributions to the Indian freedom movement, the Union Cabinet declared November 15 “Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas” on November 10, 2021. This annual celebration pays tribute to the visionary leader.

That same year, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated a museum in Ranchi dedicated to the memory of Birsa Munda, also known as Dharti Aaba. On the occasion, Prime Minister Modi emphasised that observing Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas provides an opportunity to celebrate the rich tribal culture and its substantial contributions to national development.

CELEBRATION OF TRIBAL CULTURE

The museum, situated in the old Ranchi central jail where Birsa Munda died, features a 25-foot-tall statue of the tribal icon. It also showcases the contributions of other tribal freedom fighters, including Budhu Bhagat, Sidhu-Kanhu, Gaya Munda, Jatra Bhagat, Poto H, Nilambar-Pitambar, Bhagirath Manjhi, Diwa-Kisun, Telanga Khadiya, and Ganga Narayan Singh.

Adjacent to the museum is a 25-acre memorial park featuring a musical fountain, food court, children’s playground, infinity pool, garden and other entertainment facilities. This collaborative project between the Center and the Government of Jharkhand pays tribute to the indomitable spirit and legacy of Birsa Munda and his fellow tribal freedom fighters.