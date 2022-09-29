Why Love is important in our lives?

Love helps to get connected to others, feeling connected with others is definitely one of the life's most fulfilling experiences, research has revealed it repeatedly.In the busy world, where we live in, love seems to have taken the back seat to power, status and money.

The important things in life are family and friends. You can never see photo of a house or car, you usually only see photos of near and dear in the house.

A lack of social support as well as human connection may have long lasting negative effects such as, depression, lowered immune function and higher blood pressure.

As per the survey conducted by the National Bureau of Economic Research, as Rosan D Bhondekar shared in love-The key to Optimism: Path toward Happiness, found that, about 500, individual have agreed that doubling your group of friends tend to have the same positive effect on your well-being as a 50% increase in income.

Love tends to make more impact when compared to money does and far outweighs the material things, we chase in terms of long-term fulfilment. When you hug release a chemical oxytocin, which releases a feel-good factor.

It makes sense to spend time with people you love and to nurture friendships, this is truly is, where the contentment lies.

Take time and meet your loved ones, friends and all those individuals who have made some positive impact in your life. Start nurturing those relationships, you can also buy small gifts such as chocolates, flowers or pens or any thing which they are fond of. This small gesture of yours, would have a positive impact on your relationships.

Love helps us to rise even we are about to fall or have fallen due to varied circumstances, which may lead to depression and lack of motivation.