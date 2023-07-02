Live
Wordsmith: Universal
Highlights
Universal
Tabloids on the east side
I keep looking at the mirror
It knows
How things work
The atoms of the human soul
An incense of intention
It keeps buzzing
In my head
The heads and tails of things
A silvery paw
Un femme
A Red Cross on my bosom
Innuendos everywhere
It touches with God’s mysteries
I keep chanting Him
The unnameable divine light
Above heads
The mirror knows
How things work
A silver spoons
Uni verse.
