Wordsmith: Universal

Tabloids on the east side



I keep looking at the mirror

It knows

How things work

The atoms of the human soul

An incense of intention

It keeps buzzing

In my head

The heads and tails of things

A silvery paw

Un femme

A Red Cross on my bosom

Innuendos everywhere

It touches with God’s mysteries

I keep chanting Him

The unnameable divine light

Above heads

The mirror knows

How things work

A silver spoons

Uni verse.