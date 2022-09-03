The beard has been the ultimate symbol of manliness since time out of mind. Close trimmed, full, or properly manicured, even wild and bushy and out of control, the beard stands supreme in the world of masculinity. In fact, in many cultures, the beard has often been a representation for many masculine virtues, including wisdom, strength, high social status and even sexual prowess, especially in warrior cultures.

While there have been places and times when wearing a beard has not necessarily been in style, or even possible to grow (for some!), many people and cultures carry a great deal of admiration and respect for someone who chooses to sport a fine beard. World Beard Day celebrates the beard and all it has been, become, and will be in days to come.