World book and copyright day 2024: Celebrating reading and literature

World Book and Copyright Day, also known as World Book Day or International Day of the Book, is observed globally on April 23 to promote the joys of reading and recognize the profound impact of books on individuals and societies.

Theme: 'Read Your Way'

The theme for this year’s World Book and Copyright Day is ‘Read Your Way’, emphasizing the importance of cultivating a personal passion for reading. This theme encourages individuals of all ages to engage with books that resonate with them personally.

History of World Book and Copyright Day

Designated by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), World Book and Copyright Day has been commemorated annually on April 23 since 1995. This date was chosen to honor the deaths of prominent authors William Shakespeare, Miguel de Cervantes, and Inca Garcilaso de la Vega. At the UNESCO General Conference in Paris in 1995, April 23 was recognized as an appropriate occasion to globally celebrate the contributions of books and authors.

Inspirational Quotes

1. “The books that the world calls immoral are books that show the world its own shame.” – Oscar Wilde

2. “If you only read the books that everyone else is reading, you can only think what everyone else is thinking.” – Haruki Murakami

3. “A book is a garden, an orchard, a storehouse, a party, a company by the way, a counselor, a multitude of counselors.” – Charles Baudelaire

4. “When I look back, I am so impressed again with the life-giving power of literature. If I were a young person today, trying to gain a sense of myself in the world, I would do that again by reading, just as I did when I was young.” – Maya Angelou

5. “Reading should not be presented to children as a chore, a duty. It should be offered as a gift.” – Kate DiCamillo

6. “If you don’t like to read, you haven’t found the right book.” – JK Rowling

7. “Let’s be reasonable and add an eighth day to the week that is devoted exclusively to reading.” – Lena Dunham

8. “Reading is an exercise in empathy; an exercise in walking in someone else’s shoes for a while.” – Malorie Blackman

9. “Reading is important. If you know how to read, then the whole world opens up to you.” – Barack Obama

10. “Reading is the sole means by which we slip, involuntarily, often helplessly, into another’s skin, another’s voice, another’s soul.” – Joyce Carol Oates

Feel free to use and share these quotes to inspire and celebrate the joy of reading on World Book and Copyright Day!