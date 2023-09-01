Live
- Healthy morning habits to eliminate stress from life
- A parent’s guide to managing Asthma triggers in kids
- Delhi Police Deny Lockdown Rumors During G20 Summit; Establishes Controlled Zone
- World Coconut Day
- Prez Murmu gives nod to rename Nehru Memorial as Prime Ministers' Museum
- Couldn't resist rigging in Bengal panchayat polls due to life threat: Presiding officer to Calcutta High Court
- Young talent Ridhi Dograto play SRK mother in ‘Jawan’
- UN rapporteur for North Korean human rights to visit Seoul next week
- Date locked for Ravi Teja’s‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’first single
- Maharashtra Dada shree foundation holds various programs on YS Rajasekhar Reddy death anniversary
Just In
World Coconut Day
Highlights
Coconuts are a food that humans have found sustenance in for at least 2,000 years
Coconuts are a food that humans have found sustenance in for at least 2,000 years. Probably native to Indonesia, the name coconut translates to “walnut from India”.
While coconuts would have traveled throughout the Indian subcontinent and even to Africa in the early years, they didn’t make it to Europe until some time around the 16th century.
It is likely that coconuts were introduced to Europeans through the Maritime Silk Road, which connected the East with the West. Marco Polo may have been one of the many travelers and explorers who would have brought coconuts back with them.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS