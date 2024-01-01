Live
World Day of Peace
Originally begun as a feast day of the Catholic Church, World Day of Peace was started in 1967 when Pope Paul VI established it as a day of universal peace. The hope that people of all nations, cultures, religions and backgrounds could work side by side in harmony is an inspiring thought. And this day is one that puts meaningful messages and actions behind the thought.
Each year, on World Day of Peace, the leader of the Catholic church often gives a speech to his followers in honor of this day. Subjects often include not only peace, as in the absence of war, but also offers messages of social doctrine.
