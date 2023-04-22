World Earth Day 2023 : Top Five Eco Friendly Destinations in India

India has diversified landscape with few splendid eco-friendly destinations. Here are few perfect, which you can explore at your leisure.



1. Khangchendzonga National Park

The above park is spread nearing to 30% of the total land of Sikkim in Northeast India, it was initiated into the UNESCO World Heritage list in the year, 2016. It offers one of the most breathtaking Panormas in the entire world. The Khangcheecndzonga, is the 3rd highest mountain in the world, it has got spectacular glaciers lakes, rivers, valleys, caves as well as plains.

The above park offers sanctuary to wide variety of mammal species, including musk deer, snow leopard, red panda and Himalayan blue sheep. It also got almost half of the India's bird species and nearing to one-third of nation's flowering plants. Mount Khangchendzonga also holds a deep spiritual significance for the people of Sikkim. A Trek across this remarkable land is an experience like no other.

2. Kohima Village, Himachal Pradesh

Nearing to 20 km from Kohima, the capital of Nagaland is a 700-year old emerald landscape known as Khonoma village. Since the Naga tribes have always depended on the hunting as a means of sustenance, about 300 Blyth's tragopans, the state bird and an endangered species, were killed in the year, 1993 alone.

In addition, we find timber merchants also carried out unchecked deforestation over large parts of the area around the same time. The residents of Khonoma had bravely defended their land against British invasion in the 1800's and it was now to do the same against different kind of enemy. So the concerned villages put a complete ban on hunting as well as logging, since then Khonoma has become the renowned " green Village".

3. Thenmala, Honey, this one is beautiful green hills located in the midst of Western Ghats, it holds numerous surprises for the traveller. The biodiversity of the region is very much evident at Butterfly Safari Park, the Deer Rehabilitation Centre and Shenduruney Wildlife Sanctuary. For all those adventurous soul, at Thenmala, you can undertake numerous activities such as rock climbing, hiking, abseiling, biking and camping. On other hand, it has also got sprawling tea plantations at the nearby Ambanad Hills, they are ideal for relaxing stopover.

4. Mawlynnong Village, Meghalaya

The above village is best known to be cleanest village in the Asia, the above village leads by example. The use of plastic has been banned here and so has smoking. Keeping the spirit of eco-friendliness alive, the streets are lined with Bamboo dustbins and unlike in numerous parts of India, there is hardly any litter found. What's more, we can find many guest houses have been constructed by using bamboo. Another common practice is composting as well as nourishing tree plantations. The Living Roots Bridge, A UNESCo World Heritage Site and must-see structure, is at the neighbouring Riwai village, which is short hike from Mawlynnong. The Khasi Tribes of Meghalaya created these natural bridges by weaving together the roots of ficus trees.

5. Parambikulam Tiger Reserve

This is another eco-tourism destination in the Southern state of Kerala. The environment here is fiercely defended and during the Jungle safaris Visitors are not allowed inside the heart of the tiger reserve in order to keep the wildlife protected. The community based eco-tourism has been designed to provide livelihoods to indigenous communities living in the area. They are involved in making the bamboo products, paper bags, locally sourced honey and other souvenirs from recycled plastic waste, which are all available at the ecoshop inside the reserve. The earning from tourism initiatives go towards environmental education and research, as well as activities related to the protection of the forest.