World Food Day is not only about celebrating the amazing food that people have the privilege of indulging in, but it is about raising awareness for people who do not have such privilege.

People all over the world who suffer from hunger. Starvation is a massive problem in a number of countries, and we need to do more to raise awareness and combat this problem.

World Food Day can also be leveraged to raise awareness about healthy diets and what bodies need. In recent times, education has grown about healthy diets and which foods are healthy or unhealthy, but we are not there yet! World Food Day offers a great opportunity to further education and awareness in this area.