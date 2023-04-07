  • Menu
World Health Day

World Health Day
Highlights

The history of World Health Day is directly linked to the formation of the World Health Organization. The World Health Organization is an agency of the United Nations that focuses on the public health of the world at large.

The WHO has a constitution that countries involved in the United Nations had an opportunity to sign, and unanimously did, agreeing to the tenets laid out within to promote the general health of the globe.

