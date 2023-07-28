Live
- Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy flag off a Prototype Electric bus of BMTC
- Sajay Dutt to lock horns with Ram in ‘Double iSmart’
- Maha Shakti' campaign launched in Anakapalli
- FIR against BJP workers for staging protest outside the Home Minister's house
- Here is the latest update of Pawan Kalyan’s ‘OG’
- Emmy awards gets postponed!
- AP govt. shuffles IAS officials in the state
- Actor Sahil Salathiagets body-painted to reveal the naked truth
- Dulquer Salmaan- Venky Atluri’s movie is titled ‘Lucky Baskhar’
- World Hepatitis Day
Just In
Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy flag off a Prototype Electric bus of BMTC
Sajay Dutt to lock horns with Ram in ‘Double iSmart’
Maha Shakti' campaign launched in Anakapalli
FIR against BJP workers for staging protest outside the Home Minister's house
Here is the latest update of Pawan Kalyan’s ‘OG’
Emmy awards gets postponed!
World Hepatitis Day
Highlights
World Hepatitis Day is an important day that increases awareness about this condition. It is no exaggeration to say that days like this can help save...
World Hepatitis Day is an important day that increases awareness about this condition. It is no exaggeration to say that days like this can help save lives. After all, by increasing awareness, we could end up reaching one person who goes and sees a doctor, and that could be the difference for them!
This is even more so important when you consider the fact that there are nine in 10 people across the world that are living with viral hepatitis and are unaware. There is a lot of misinformation out there about hepatitis. There is even a stigma attached to the condition in some cases. However, there are different types of hepatitis, which impact people in different ways, and this is why raising awareness is so critical!
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS