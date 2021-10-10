The last time a global survey of homelessness was attempted by the United Nations (in 2005), statistics showed that homelessness is on the rise. In fact, it was estimated that more than 100 million people worldwide are homeless, and at least 1.5 billion people lacked housing that was adequate.

It is with this in mind that World Homeless Day is observed.World Homeless Day was born out of discussions between aid workers around the world, all of whom were helping the homeless in their own countries. The aim and slogan of the day is 'locals act locally on a global day'.

The emphasis is on giving hands-on aid that is sensitive to local needs, while being aware of the global problem of homelessness and feeling solidarity with other charity workers around the world.