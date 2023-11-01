World Jellyfish Day 2023: Date, history and significance

World Jellyfish Day 2023: Jellyfish are jelly-like marine organisms found in various parts of the ocean. From warm to cold regions of the ocean to deep water and the coast, jellyfish can thrive in any environment. All they need is some time to adapt to their surroundings. They look different from other marine organisms. Jellyfish consist of an umbrella-shaped body and multiple tentacles. Although they have no brain or body, they are extremely intelligent by nature. Jellyfish feed on fish, shrimp, crabs, and tiny plants. Every year World Jellyfish Day is celebrated. As we prepare to celebrate World Jellyfish Day this year, here are some facts to keep in mind.

Date of World Jellyfish Day:

World Jellyfish Day is celebrated on November 3. This year, World Jellyfish Day falls on Friday.

History of World Jellyfish Day:

November is spring in the southern hemisphere. This is the time of year when jellyfish migrate to the shores of the northern hemisphere. Since 2014, November 3 has been celebrated as World Jellyfish Day.

Significance of World Jellyfish Day:

Jellyfish have significant effects on the biomass, spatiotemporal dynamics, and community structure of global marine plankton ecosystems. They are extremely important marine creatures that are studied and researched. They also serve as food in various cultures. In China, jellyfish is used as a delicacy and also as an important part of traditional treatments. Jellyfish can also harbor small fish in their tentacles. Jellyfish are believed to be older than dinosaurs and have existed on Earth for more than 500 million years. They have no heart or bones in their body. However, they have a central nervous system and a mouth that is located in the middle of the body. Some jellyfish can glow in the dark. The best way to celebrate World Jellyfish Day is by finding a nearby aquarium where we can observe these marine organisms.