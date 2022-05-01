  • Menu
World Laughter Day

World Laughter Day is an annual event celebrated worldwide to raise awareness about laughter and its many healing benefits, as well as about thousands of community groups around the world who regularly practice comedy that promote wellness and overall well-being.

World Laughter Day is celebrated in most large cities around the world. Hundreds of people gather worldwide on that day to laugh together.

It has been celebrated in Los Angeles since 2005 and has since spread all over the world as a way to express people's love for comedy and laughter.

