World Milk Day 2021: Learn How to prepare homemade Popsicle Recipe 

World Milk Day 2021: Since the year, 2001, every year, on 1st June, World Milk Day is celebrated. This day was introduced by the Food and Agriculture organizations of the United Nations. This year's, theme focus is on sustainability.

Milk forms an important part of healthy as well as balanced diet and the annual World Milk day offers the perfect opportunity to spread the word. In the last few years, India, our nation has become one of the largest producers of the milk in the world.

Operation Flood or White revolution

White revolution, an Indian Government initiative, it all began with a motive to increase milk production in the nation. When the operation flood was implemented, the chairman of the National Diary Development Board is Dr. Verghese Kurien. With his management skills, he was able to push forward the co-operative to empower the revolution. Hence, he is considered to be the architect of the India's "white revolution".

Dr. Kurien always dreamt that" Amul" Brand must be associated with all milk producers, across the nation. He also desired that Amul brand in real sense must become the "Taste of India" when it is associated with all India milk producers.

Learn to prepare Popsicles

Popsicles or they are locally known as Kuchi ice creams, they are childhood favorites. Before all these fancy ice-cream brands entered the market, these Kuchi ice was popular among kids, especially in rural villages.

Milk Popiscle is an easy way to add milk in kid's diet, especially if the children, do not like to drink milk.

Recipe for Milk Popsicle

• 2 cups of full cream milk

• ¾ condensed milk

• 2 tsp, Vanilla essence

Method

1. Take 2 cups of full cream milk, boil it and then cool it.

2. Add ¾ cup of condensed milk and 2 teaspoon of vanilla essence. Mix everything well and check the taste.

3. You can adjust the sugar content by adding or reducing the condensed milk.

4. Pour this mixture in a popsicle mold.

5. Then put stick over each one

6. Keep this in freezer, allow it to settle and freeze, you can leave overnight

7. Next day, remove it from the freezer, the popsicles, would be set and ready to serve.

8. Take a Popsicle mold and wash under the running tap water, nearing to 10 seconds, so that the cover comes off quickly from the popsicle. Enjoy tasty popsicles.

Tips

Incase if you do not have popsicles molds, you can pour the mixture in small cups and cover it with aluminum foil and insert ice-cream sticks.

To offer Traditional Indian flavor, you can add crushed cardamom powder instead of Vanilla essence.