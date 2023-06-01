World Milk Day: Easiest and delicious recipes to make from milk

  • Menu
Chef Roopa Nabar, TTK Prestige

On World Milk Day, celebrate the goodness of milk with delicious and nutritious recipes. Here are two recipes you must try today:

Masala Doodh

Preparation time: 5 mins

Cooking time: 25 mins

No. of Servings: 6 persons

Ingredients:

• 1 tablespoon cashewnuts

• 1 tablespoon charoli nut

• 1 tablespoon pistachios

• 4-5 almonds

• ½ teaspoon nutmeg powder

• A few saffron strands

• 1 litre milk

• 4 tablespoons sugar

• 1 tablespoon almonds, blanched and cut into slivers

• A pinch green cardamom powder

Method:

1. Heat milk in a non-stick Prestige Durastone Kadai and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer till the milk reduces to ¾ the quantity.

2. Place cashewnuts, charoli, pistachios, almonds, nutmeg powder and saffron in Prestige Endura Mixer Grinder jar. Grind into a coarse powder.

3. Add sugar and 3 tablespoons ground powder and mix well. Add almond slivers and cardamom powder, stir well and simmer for 10-12 minutes.

4. Pour into individual glasses and serve hot or chilled.

Strawberry Velvet

Preparation time: 10 mins

Cooking time: N/A

No. of Servings: 2 persons

Ingredients:

• 2-3 tablespoons strawberry crush

• 2 tablespoons yogurt

• ½ cup pineapple juice

• Vanilla ice cream as required

• Ice cubes as required

• Orange slices for decoration

Method

1. Combine strawberry crush, yogurt, pineapple juice, a scoop of ice cream and ice cubes in a Prestige Matcho Mixer Blender jar. Blend till well mixed.

2. Pour into individual tall glasses, decorate with orange slices and serve chilled.

