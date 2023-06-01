Live
- Heart attacks associated with faster cognitive decline over years: Study
- Khap Delegation To Meet With President Murmu To Demand Justice For The Protesting Wrestlers
- Rajini’s Jailer wraps up its shoot
- ChatGPT maker OpenAI nears record 1bn unique users monthly: Report
- Rajnikanth to lock horns with Arjun Sarja in Lokesh Kangaraj’s film
- ‘Nikhil 20’ next gets a powerful title
- Nikhil's Latest Movie Swayambhu First Look Out
- Franco Mulakkal Resigns As Jalandhar Bishop
- Telangana Formation Day: TSRTC announces DA to employees, to disburse with June salary
- YS Viveka murder case: YS Bhaskar Reddy moves CBI court for bail
World Milk Day: Easiest and delicious recipes to make from milk
Chef Roopa Nabar, TTK Prestige
On World Milk Day, celebrate the goodness of milk with delicious and nutritious recipes. Here are two recipes you must try today:
Masala Doodh
Preparation time: 5 mins
Cooking time: 25 mins
No. of Servings: 6 persons
Ingredients:
• 1 tablespoon cashewnuts
• 1 tablespoon charoli nut
• 1 tablespoon pistachios
• 4-5 almonds
• ½ teaspoon nutmeg powder
• A few saffron strands
• 1 litre milk
• 4 tablespoons sugar
• 1 tablespoon almonds, blanched and cut into slivers
• A pinch green cardamom powder
Method:
1. Heat milk in a non-stick Prestige Durastone Kadai and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer till the milk reduces to ¾ the quantity.
2. Place cashewnuts, charoli, pistachios, almonds, nutmeg powder and saffron in Prestige Endura Mixer Grinder jar. Grind into a coarse powder.
3. Add sugar and 3 tablespoons ground powder and mix well. Add almond slivers and cardamom powder, stir well and simmer for 10-12 minutes.
4. Pour into individual glasses and serve hot or chilled.
Strawberry Velvet
Preparation time: 10 mins
Cooking time: N/A
No. of Servings: 2 persons
Ingredients:
• 2-3 tablespoons strawberry crush
• 2 tablespoons yogurt
• ½ cup pineapple juice
• Vanilla ice cream as required
• Ice cubes as required
• Orange slices for decoration
Method
1. Combine strawberry crush, yogurt, pineapple juice, a scoop of ice cream and ice cubes in a Prestige Matcho Mixer Blender jar. Blend till well mixed.
2. Pour into individual tall glasses, decorate with orange slices and serve chilled.