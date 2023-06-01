World Milk Day: Easiest and delicious recipes to make from milk

Chef Roopa Nabar, TTK Prestige

On World Milk Day, celebrate the goodness of milk with delicious and nutritious recipes. Here are two recipes you must try today:

Masala Doodh



Preparation time: 5 mins

Cooking time: 25 mins

No. of Servings: 6 persons

Ingredients:

• 1 tablespoon cashewnuts

• 1 tablespoon charoli nut

• 1 tablespoon pistachios

• 4-5 almonds

• ½ teaspoon nutmeg powder

• A few saffron strands

• 1 litre milk

• 4 tablespoons sugar

• 1 tablespoon almonds, blanched and cut into slivers

• A pinch green cardamom powder

Method:



1. Heat milk in a non-stick Prestige Durastone Kadai and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer till the milk reduces to ¾ the quantity.

2. Place cashewnuts, charoli, pistachios, almonds, nutmeg powder and saffron in Prestige Endura Mixer Grinder jar. Grind into a coarse powder.

3. Add sugar and 3 tablespoons ground powder and mix well. Add almond slivers and cardamom powder, stir well and simmer for 10-12 minutes.

4. Pour into individual glasses and serve hot or chilled.

Strawberry Velvet

Preparation time: 10 mins



Cooking time: N/A

No. of Servings: 2 persons

Ingredients:

• 2-3 tablespoons strawberry crush

• 2 tablespoons yogurt

• ½ cup pineapple juice

• Vanilla ice cream as required

• Ice cubes as required

• Orange slices for decoration

Method



1. Combine strawberry crush, yogurt, pineapple juice, a scoop of ice cream and ice cubes in a Prestige Matcho Mixer Blender jar. Blend till well mixed.

2. Pour into individual tall glasses, decorate with orange slices and serve chilled.